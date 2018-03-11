No party has right to nominate another’s candidate for Senate chairman, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has criticised Imran Khan’s manoeuvrings for the Senate chairman, arguing that no particular party has the sole authority to nominate candidates on behalf of other parties.

“The poor performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has created a void that is being filled by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he said, while talking to media on Sunday.

“Imran Khan is facing a similar situation in Sindh due to hollow promises as well,” he added.

Responding to a question, the Sindh CM said that all political parties will have to reach a consensus to form a government as no particular party will be able to form a majority government in the National Assembly in the upcoming elections.