Nawaz for united efforts to make Pakistan strong

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday urged the political and religious leadership to work united for making Pakistan strong.

Addressing a gathering of ulema and religious students at Jamia Naeemia, he stressed the need for promoting tolerance in the society.

He said he had been an old student of Jamia Naeemia, where he had learnt the Holy Quran. Jamia Naeemia had played a pivotal role in delivering Islamic teachings to the masses, he added.

Nawaz Sharif expressed hope for ulema and mashaikh to continue their struggle for sustaining peace and religious harmony in the country.