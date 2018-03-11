NAB arrests former housing society official for alleged misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi NAB arrested former district officer cooperative Imdad Hussain Mian in the case involving misuse of authority by illegally converting residential plots into commercial ones and criminal breach of trust against the management of Pak PWD Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad and others.

As per details, accused Imdad Hussain Mian misused his authority by illegally converting residential plots into commercial ones.

Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, all-out efforts were being made to recover the looted money from swindlers and corrupt individuals.

He went on to say that NAB chairman had categorically directed officials of all ranks to proactively pursue corruption cases according to NAB’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) transparently, and on merit. He further directed to ensure necessary measures to arrest corrupts and proclaimed offenders in order to eradicate corruption from the country.