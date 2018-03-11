Main accused in Asma Rani case planned escape to UAE before murder: KP police

PESHAWAR: The main accused in Asma Rani case Mujahid Afridi had planned his escape to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the murder, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police told on Sunday.

The police presented Afridi before media where Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat claimed that the main accused had planned his escape to the UAE before murdering Asma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad medical college.

The Kohat DPO added that two other accused, Afridi’s brother and close friend Shahzaib, had already been arrested.

Afridi was taken into custody on Saturday from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, by a special team of the Kohat police. A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also present at the airport at the time of the detainment.

The main suspect in the murder of Asma Rani was arrested in the UAE on Thursday.

On January 27, Afridi, accompanied by his accomplice, had allegedly shot the victim dead in Kohat after she turned down his proposal of marriage.

Rani, a third-year medical student at Ayub Medical College, had named the suspect, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) district leader as the one behind her murder.

The Interpol was approached through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), with the request to help find the accused so that he can face a trial in Pakistan after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case.

The KP police had shared Afridi’s passport number and other identification details with the international police by issuing red warrants to 152 countries.