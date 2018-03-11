Larkana residents protest against mayor over uncleanliness in city

LARKANA: The residents of Larkana’s Union Committee-12 held a protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh roundabout here on Sunday against the UC-12 Chairman and Larkana Mayor for their failure to maintain cleanliness and carry out development works in their areas.

The protesters maintained that they called on UC chairman Aftab Bhutto and Mayor Aslam Shaikh and narrated the problems faced by the residents on regular basis but they have taken no action till today.

They alleged that millions of rupees had been shown as having been spent on the papers by the chairman in connivance with the mayor but ground reality is negating their claims of development because not even a single brick has been laid so far in the entire union committee during their entire tenure.

They demanded the higher government authorities take stern action against both local governments elected representatives and remove them as they had failed to take care of their voters and supporters.