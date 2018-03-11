Kareena, Karisma pose with Hillary Clinton in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Karishna Kapoor posed with Hillary Clinton – the Democratic Party candidate during the United States (US) presidential election of 2016 – at the India Today Conclave held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Karishma took to Instagram and posted the photo titled, “With the dynamic Hillary Clinton.”

With the dynamic @officialhilaryclinton #womanpower#indiatodayconclave2018 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 10, 2018 at 6:06am PST

Hillary was one of the main guests at the event where she exchanged her ideas about the US President Donald Trump. “Donald Trump has a liking for dictators and whatever Trump does is out of Putin’s playbook,” she said.

The former US senator said to have no plans to run for the next presidential campaign. On Trump’s foreign policy, Hillary said that he worked on the basis of little real information, adding that he had agreed to meet the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un without any preparation.

On the other hand, both Kareena and Karishma talked to a session with the moderator Rajdeep Sardesai. “It’s about talent. We may be anybody’s children or grandchildren, but once you’re on the silver screen, you are anyone. Anyone can criticise you,” Karisma said.

Kareena supported the argument, “There are a lot of star children, if nepotism existed, they would all be number one.”

Mourning the death of Sridevi, Karisma said, “We were grief-stricken. We have idealised this woman for so many decades.”

Kareena said to have watched Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah in the theatre eight times.