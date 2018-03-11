Karachi to host Pakistan-WI T-20 series: PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed that Karachi will host the all three matches of the upcoming Pak-West Indies T-20 series.

PCB chief Najam Sethi tweeted: “Good news! West Indies have agreed to play three T20 matches in Karachi on 1st, 2nd and 4th April. CM Sindh is fully supporting this PCB initiative.”

“I was under much pressure by marketing department and was being asked about not putting West Indies tour ticket on sale. The reason was that I was in discussion and was working with West Indies Cricket Board day and night and come to a conclusion,” he said while announcing the good news.

“Lahore had Zimbabwe, PSL2 Final, ICC XI and Sri Lanka. Now it is Karachi’s turn to rise and shine with PSL3 Final and WI,” Sethi wrote in a separate tweet as he expressed his aspirations to bring Karachi back on the map of the international cricket.

Sethi also had a message for those doubting that the Pakistan Super League 2018 final will be held in Karachi.

“Many people were asking if Karachi stadium will be renovated on time and I had been ensuring them that it will be done,” he said. “Now with these four matches Karachi has a lot of cricket coming home so these people should welcome them in best way.

“The PSL trophy will be taken directly from Dubai to Karachi, where final will be held at a jam-packed stadium.”