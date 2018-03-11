Judy Garland’s Daughter Lorna Luft’s backstage fall reveals presence of brain tumor

LOS ANGELOUS: Singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of Judy Garland and half-sister of Liza Minnelli, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour after she collapsed backstage at a concert in London, the media reported.

The singer’s representative, Victoria Varela, told TheWrap’s via email that Luft, 65, collapsed backstage Friday night following the second of her four sold out shows at London’s iconic Pizza Express Jazz Club.

Luft’s husband, Colin Freeman, had been concerned that she was forgetting lyrics and a monologue during her performance. She was rushed to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where she was given an initial diagnosis of a brain tumor and is undergoing additional tests, Varela said.

“Further information will be available following additional medical tests and examination,” Valera said.

An Emmy-winning TV producer and Broadway star, Luft was diagnosed with breast cancer more than six years. She is currently in remission.