Judiciary, executive should remain in limits while performing duties: Rashid Naseem

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Deputy Chief, Rashid Naseem has said that both the judiciary and the executive should remain within their limits while performing duties and there should not be any impression of partiality in this respect.

Addressing participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora on Sunday, Rashid said that an impression of the judiciary’s partiality was benefiting the rulers and doubts were surfacing regarding the corruption allegations against them.

He said that the masses want a logical end to rulers’ corruption scandals. However, he said that if the impression of judiciary’s partiality went on, the rulers involved in plundering billions would go scot free.

Rashid further said that prate about the judiciary becoming a party was an attempt to harm and escape the accountability process. He urged the judiciary to dispose cases within minimum time, maintaining its impartiality.

He also said that the masses wanted the plundered wealth recovered from the corruption mafia, as this could help solve their many problems, including basic life amenities that all governments had completely failed to solve.

The JI deputy chief urged the electorate to elect Islam loving, nationalist and honest leadership to facilitate the enforcement of an Islamic system, which alone ensures the solution of everyone’s problems.