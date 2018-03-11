Jessica Chastain helps critic commenter on Instagram

LOS ANGELES: There’s no doubt that being in the public eye and the advent of social media has meant people are now more likely to read critical comments and the like than ever before.

Some are downright nasty and can be dismissed as attention-seeking, but what’s the story behind them? For Jessica Chastain, she decided to investigate one particular comment left on a post she made during International Women’s Day which saw her wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “We Should All Be Feminists”.

The post, by a woman named Karin Schulz, read as follows: “Yes, feminist that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn. I would be for that kind of feminist.”

So, rather than just ignore the comment or block Schulz from her Instagram, Jessica Chastain investigated Schulz and found that she and her husband have both been trying for a child and were seeking help to fund the medical treatment needed.

We don’t deserve Jessica Chastain pic.twitter.com/wW77dhTdSx — Sam Montgomery (@sammontgomery) March 8, 2018