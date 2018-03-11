Irrfan Khan’s wife proudly calls husband a warrior

MUMBAI: Ailing actor Irrfan Khan’s wife says her partner is facing his health scare – a “rare disease” – like a “warrior.”

Days after Irrfan revealed that his life has been jolted with a rare disease, producer and wife of the actor Sutapa Sikdar took to Facebook to share her sentiments. She and thanked the well-wishers for their support and like Irrfan, urged people not to speculate about his condition.

“My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’. He is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I want all of you to know I am truly humbled and indebted for the wishes, prayers and concern from all over the world,” Sutapa wrote.

“I’m grateful to God and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused on the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer. It wasn’t and isn’t going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family, friends and fans of Irrfan has made me optimistic and almost sure of the victory,” she further added.

Various media reports have been speculating over the medical condition that has struck Irrfan.

“I know curiosity germinates from concern but let us turn our curiosity from ‘what it is’ to ‘what it should be.’ Let us change the leaf. Let us not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just pray to make it what it should be,” she said on the matter.

Earlier, Irrfan explained that he will reveal more about his illness after there has been a “conclusive diagnosis.”