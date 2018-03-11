Ink thrown at minister as reaction to attempt to amend Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause

The man who threw ink on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that his act was in reaction to an attempt made by the ruling party to amend the Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause in the Elections Act 2017.

The accused did not commit the act at the behest of anyone, an initial police investigation reveals. “I committed the act as a reaction to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) attempt to amend Khatm-e-Nabuwat law,” police quoted the accused as confessing.

“Khawaja Asif is a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, the man who tried to change the law to please the West,” he added.

The man was taken into police custody after he threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during his speech at the PML-N workers’ convention in Sialkot on Saturday. According to the police investigation, the accused belongs to Manzarpur and has no political background.

Asif, however, directed the authorities concerned to release the suspect saying that he did not have any personal enmity with him.

He went on to say that the man must have carried out the act on behest of someone in return for some money. “Thousands of people are still praying for me and throwing ink won’t affect my politics at all,” he was quoted as saying.

According to police, the man is still in custody. “We have received no orders to release the suspect,” sources within police said.