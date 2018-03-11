Imam-e-Kaaba chairs seminar at IIUI

ISLAMABAD: Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Shaikh Salih-bin-Abe Talib visited the Faisal Masjid campus of International Islamic University (IIU) on Sunday evening where he led the Maghrib prayer and chaired a seminar on moderation in the light of Quran, Sunnah and their application in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the Muslim world’s prosperity and progress, terming Pakistan and Saudi Arabian ties as exemplary.

The seminar was attended by IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IUII President, Dr Ahmed Yousif, Al-Darwish and other renowned personalities including diplomats.