Health workers in FATA to be probed over corruption in anti-polio programme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiries against officers of FATA Secretariat, Malakand finance department and Peshawar Cantonment for their alleged corruption in anti-polio programme, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The notification further read that the decision was taken during a meeting of the Regional Board Meeting of KP NAB presided over by KP NAB Director General Farmanullah Khan in Peshawar.

Following the approval of the enquiry by NAB, the officers of Directorate of Health Services FATA will be investigated for their alleged misappropriation of funds kept for polio eradication programme in the tribal areas.

Furthermore, NAB will also look into the allegations against the officers of FATA Secretariat of handing projects in Frontier Region Bannu to people on the basis of nepotism and for using substandard material in the construction.

The notification also said that the inquiry will also be initiated against a senior engineer of Cantonment Board Peshawar, Irshad Muhammad Khan, for reportedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income, while officers of Malakand finance department will be probed for their alleged corrupt practices.