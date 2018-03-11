Harvey Weinstein is planning a documentary about himself

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA: Harvey Weinstein is planning to make a documentary about himself, according to the New York Times.

Five months after he joined a sex rehab, Weinstein has still not completed the 45-day inpatient course at Gentle Path at the Meadows. He has been forced to spend time outside in order to deal with legal cases and settlement with his wife, who is seeking a divorce.

More than 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the New York Times and The New Yorker reports last fall. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein,” said a statement issued last year.

“Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances,” it added.

“The man behind Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love has already made some efforts to produce his most challenging film yet, these people say: a documentary designed to pave the way for a comeback. So far, no one will touch it. A representative for Mr Weinstein said a “long list” of producers and others have reached out to him about how to best to tell his side and story,” reported the New York Times.