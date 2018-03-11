GB lawmakers express concerns over rapid melting of glaciers: report

GILGIT: Members on both opposition and treasury benches of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) on Friday expressed concerns over the rapid melting of the glaciers in the region, reported a local English newspaper.

The lawmakers called upon the federal government to take measures to reduce its impact so that potential environmental disasters in the northern region can be avoided.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Imran Nadeem Shigri tabled an adjournment motion on Friday urging the prime minister to increase funding for GB so that protective walls along rivers can be built.