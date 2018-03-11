Father among 7 held for sale of underage girls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police arrested seven, including father, involved in the sale of underage girls and rescued four sold girls here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, Band Korai SHO Shah Jehan, along with the police team, raided the house of one Fateh Sher s/o Allah Dad in Kech area of Dera Ismail Khan.

During operation, the police arrested Saadullah, the father of sold underage girls among seven others including Fateh Sher, Sanaullah, Khalid, Ramzan and Allah Nawaz alias Bhola.

The police also rescued four sold girls including Sadia Bibi, Gul Meena, Romeena and Aisa Rana Bibi, daughters of Saadullah.

The police took the rescued girls into custody and the detainees were being interrogated after registering a case against them.