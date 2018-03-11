British artist makes Edhi’s mural at Trafalgar Square to pay tribute

LONDON: A British artist and social worker Daniel Swan made a mural at the famous Trafalgar Square to pay tribute to the Abdul Sattar Edhi and his work for the humanity.

Swan is a member of an organisation called People of Perception which has dedicated itself for the uplift of homeless people in London.

He wrote on the organisation’s website: “I used to make what many would call a lot of money, working for one of the world’s largest corporations, doing nothing of value for humanity.”

Danial Sawn, a london based artist paid homage to #AbdulSattarEdhi by drawing a huge mural of him in the centre of London’s Trafalgar Square. 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/5t4dGBWuwI — Kiran Raza (@kiranraza_01) March 9, 2018

He said that his journey from working for a corporate firm to realising more fulfilment and satisfaction that comes with selflessness was a life changing experience.

Abdul Sattar Edhi was a philanthropist and social worker establishing the biggest private ambulance system all across Pakistan as well as Edhi homes for the abandoned children, orphanages and shelter homes for the elderly.

He died on Juky 8, 2016, due to kidney failure. His death sent shockwaves across the country to his fans creating a huge vacuum in the field of philanthropy. He became the third Pakistani to receive state funeral.