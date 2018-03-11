Bodies of mother, two children recovered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bodies of three people, including a woman and her two children, were recovered here on Sunday.

Police said that body of a woman was found from Gurunagar Chowk near Pakka Qilla in Hyderabad.

The police when reached the house of the deceased to inform the family, her two children were also found dead in the house.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The woman got married in 2012. Reasons behind the triple murder could not be ascertained.

The police have registered a case into the incident and investigation was underway.