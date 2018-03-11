Asma Rani’s suspected killer nominated in another murder case: police

LAHORE: Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat said on Sunday that Mujahidullah Afridi, the prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case was already nominated in the case of another person’s murder six months ago.

Interpol officials had handed over Mujahidullah to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel at the Islamabad airport after which he was taken into custody by Kohat police.

According to DPO Marwat, the suspect had made arrangements for his escape before allegedly killing Asma. The police arrested his friend who helped in the recovery of the pistol and motorcycle used in the crime, he added.

He further said that the suspect had been continuously changing his address in Dubai to avoid arrest.

When asked about the rumours of a patchup between the two families involved in the case, the DPO diverted the question.

Earlier on Sunday, Mujahidullah was brought to Kohat and was presented before a court where a judge handed him over to the police on a 10-day judicial remand. The challan of the case had already been submitted to the court by the police.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was allegedly killed by Mujahidullah in Kohat where she had gone for vacations after she had refused his marriage proposal.

Mujahidullah, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Alam fled the country after the murder. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government then approached Interpol to aid in his arrest.

Mujahidullah’s brother Sadiqullah Afridi and two other suspects were also arrested by the police.