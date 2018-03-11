Asif Zardari takes notice of 13 year old girl’s gang-rape in Nawabshah, three arrested

NAWABSHAH: The suspects have been arrested in the Qazi Ahmed town of Nawabshah district over the rape of a 13-year old girl.

Investigation Officer Shahnawaz The girl, daughter of Mangi Bagri was raped and thrown off a three-storey building, said Investigation Officer Shahnawaz. Ashiq, Fayyaz and Kamran are the three suspects in police custody.

FIR no 15/18 with charges of 376/2 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) of rape has been registered at Qazi Ahmed police station.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment after the Friday incident. She is reported to be paralysed and suffering from severe backbone injuries.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has taken notice of the incident and has ordered the government to ensure swift justice.

He also offered condolences to the girl’s family.

Incidents like these are intolerable and unpardonable,” he said. “Culprits behind such abuses cannot be allowed to escape punishment.”