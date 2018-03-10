Three dead, woman injured in DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A couple, among three people, died and a woman was injured in separate incidents of a road mishap and firing in different localities of Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

Police said that due to over speeding, a car skidded off road and plunged into a gorge in Dana Sar area of DI Khan.

Two car riders including Sheikh Fazal Din Shirani died on the spot in the accident while Shirani’s mother was critically injured.

In another incident, armed motorcyclists gunned down a youth Aftab s/o Nematullah while he was present in a shop located in Panjgan Chowk, Nawab Police Station jurisdiction. The bodies and injured of both incidents were shifted to different hospitals in respective areas.

The police registered a case against motorcyclist Waqar Ahmad s/o Ismail Lohar and his cohort involved in firing and started raids for their arrest.