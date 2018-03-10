Thar police recover 14-year-old Hindu girl married to 55-year-old man

A 14-year-old Hindu girl, who was married to a 55-year-old man earlier this week, has been recovered by a police team on Saturday during raids conducted in Sindh’s Tharparkar district.

The police team arrested the groom and the girl’s father in the raids. According to details, the father of the bride had taken money from the groom in exchange for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The raid was conducted on the directives of Thar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ameer Saud Magsi in Dhaklo village.

Later, police produced the teenage girl before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Qadir Khoso who directed the police to take the girl for medical examination to ascertain her real age.

Earlier, the mother and other relatives of the girl had claimed that the bride’s father had sold her for Rs 70,000.

A first information report (FIR) was also registered against four persons under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013.

According to Chelhar Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Younis Rahimoon said that the names of the two accused had been added in the FIR. He said that so far police had managed to arrest only one accused while the other was still missing.

He also said that after undergoing a medical examination, the girl would remain under the protection of local elders from her area until further notice.