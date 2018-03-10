Security plan finalised for PSL semi-finals

LAHORE: Lahore division Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Saturday said that a comprehensive security and rescue plan was finalised for the two semi-finals of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that are to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of two committees set up to review the arrangements for the PSL matches.

He said that suggestions regarding the closure of schools within three kilometres radius of the stadium and partial suspension of the Metro Bus at 2 pm on the match days were under consideration and the final decision would be taken by the cabinet committee of Punjab.

Regarding the rescue and healthcare arrangements, one mobile to handle cardiac patients, 20 ambulances and 18 motorcycle rescuers would be deputed and 20 rescue posts would be established. Two improvised hospitals in the stadium area and private hotels would also be maintained, he added.

About civic and administrative arrangements, he said all agencies and companies had been directed and checking as well as monitoring would be initiated next week.

He said that almost 36 small speedo buses, 20 large speedo buses and 40 coasters by the Lahore Parking Company would run to facilitate the audience from the notified parking areas to the stadium.

The meeting was informed that the cabinet committee would start conducting daily visits from the next week. However, police and Rescue 1122 would conduct four mock exercises with the traffic police from the airport to the teams’ residence and the stadium.

Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed, Lahore Waste Management Company MD Bilal M Syed, Lahore CTO Rai Ijaz, Protocol DG Noorul Hassan, Model Town, City and Cantt ACs and other officers of WASA, SNGPL, PHA, LESCO and Civil Defence participated in the meeting.