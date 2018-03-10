SC orders Punjab govt to submit PC-I of treatment plants till 31st

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Punjab government for submitting PC-I of proposed water treatments plants till March 31.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice over disposal of untreated effluent into river bodies across the Punjab province.

At the outset of hearing, amicus curiae Ayesha Hamid submitted details about effluent being discharged from six major cities into rivers, besides mentioning that the government had filed the reply in response to the court directions.

The chief justice observed that the provincial government had been neglecting the issue for many years.

To which, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed submitted that the government was taking measures to address the situation and PC-I of three water treatment plants would be ready by March 23. He submitted that the government would abide by its commitment in that respect as funds would be released soon for purchase of land in Lahore for the three treatment plants.

At this, the bench adjourning further hearing till March 31 asked the chief secretary to ensure submission of PC-I of proposed treatment plants. Meanwhile, the bench adjourning hearing of suo motu over sale of powdered milk as natural milk for two weeks allowed companies, including Nestle, and others to come up with draft of their packaging wherein consumer was categorically informed that formulas were in no way a natural milk or substitute to the mother’s milk.