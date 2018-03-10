Reformed NAB to eradicate corruption from society: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said on Saturday that the bureau has been reformed to eradicate corruption from the society.

He ordered all director generals (DG) of NAB to go after all corrupt persons, bring them to justice and deposit the looted money recovered from them in the national exchequer.

The NAB chairman reviewed progress on all public complaints in the regional offices of the bureau. It was observed during the meeting that the number of complaints had increased from October 11, 2017, to March 9, 2018.

On the occasion, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that comparative figures were indicative of the hard work and transparency adopted by the NAB officers and staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where the fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty.

It was further informed that on the directions of the NAB chairman, all complaints were being computerised and all DGs of regional bureaus were ensuring that complaints were registered quickly and followed by a prompt response in accordance with the law.

Further, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal directed the officials concerned to expedite efforts of enhancing awareness among people against the menace of corruption. He also directed the bureau’s operation division and all DGs to double their efforts for the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

He also said that NAB had recovered over Rs 289 billion from the corrupt and deposited the same in the national exchequer. He said this was a record achievement among all anti-corruption organisations in Pakistan.

Moreover, Iqbal said that NAB’s conviction ratio was 76 per cent and the bureau was the only organisation in the country which was a role model for other SAARC countries as well. He said that NAB had established its own state of the art forensic science lab in Islamabad.