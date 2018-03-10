PTI chief will soon know the truth behind Calibri font issue: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, while dubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the judiciary’s ‘ladla’ (blue-eyed boy), said that he will soon know the truth behind the Calibri font issue.

Maryam said in an Urdu tweet, “Ladla sahib should wait for a few more days. Following Robert Radley’s example, Wajid Zia (Panama case JIT head) will himself reveal the truth behind those documents.”

لاڈلہ صاحب سے کہیں بس چند دن انتظار کر لیں۔ انشاء للہ ریڈ لے کی طرح واجد ضیا صاحب خود ان ‘کاغزات ‘ کی حقیقت بتا دیں گے۔ https://t.co/DR7VUBATNf — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 10, 2018

Radley had said in his past statement that various types of Calibri fonts were being used in 2005, a fact he admitted to having excluded from his report.

During the Panama Papers hearing, the Sharif family was accused of submitting fake documents to the joint investigation team. The report submitted by the investigators stated that the documents, dating back to 2006, were printed in the Calibri font which was not officially launched before 2007.