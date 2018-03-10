Press club organises seminar on defamation of Kasur in child abuse cases

KASUR: Sexual harassment was not the issue of a specific area, but the developed countries were also facing this problem. National and international media reported incidents of sexual assault that took place all around the world but some non-government organisations (NGOs) were ‘especially targetting Kasur’.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar titled “Child protection is compulsory and why Kasur is being defamed” on Saturday.

Orgainsed by the Kasur Press Club President Dr Saleemur Rehman under the supervision of press club Chairman Khadam Ali Khokhar, the event was attended by spokesperson of the Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Waseem Akhtar, MNA Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Yaqoob Nadeem Sethi, MPA Malik Ahmed Saeed, Jamate Islami (JI) District Ameer Rao Akhtar Ali and Muhammad Amin, father of minor Zainab who was murdered after sexual assault in Kasur.

Kasur Municipal Corporation Chairman Ayyaz Ahmed Khan said that the district was known in the world due to different positive aspects but some incidents defamed the city. He said that renowned poets including Bulleh Shah and Waris Shah had come to Kasur to seek education. MPA Yaqoob Nadeem Sethi said there were several people of Kasur who had earned a good name for the country and were now providing their services on key positions in the government.

Kasur Bar Association President Mirza Naseemul Hassan said Kasur was known in the world for Sufi shrines, the Ganda Singh Border, Sutlej fish and its desserts, but now it was becoming notorious for sexual abuse with minors, which he said, was wrong.

Union of Journalists chairman said the role of Kasur police was unsatisfactory in such cases because the police did not respond on time. He also said if the police had traced the accused in the Hussain Khan Scandal on time, Kasur would have been saved from defamation. He added that in the ‘ratings race’, the electronic media increased the number of accused to 200 while the actual number was just ten.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Wahid briefed the audience about the Punjab government’s policy with respect to the protection of children. He stressed the parents to have a vigilant eye on the persons who were close to their children. The Kasur Press Club chairman and the president took on the NGOs that they claimed had damaged the reputation of Kasur for ‘their own interests’.

The parliamentarians at the seminar were of the view that the Zainab rape and murder case and other incidents of child abuse defamed the people of Kasur. They also discussed the Islamic principles with respect to the protection of children.

Punjab Government Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said every person should play his or her role for the safety of children. He lauded the role of the journalists in highlighting the evils of the society. He asked the Kasur Press Club to organise another seminar on the national level in coordination with the child protection bureau for the safety and protection of children. He also assured full cooperation of the Punjab government in this regard.