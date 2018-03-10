PML-N willing to reelect Raza Rabbani as Senate chairman: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed willingness of his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to elect a consensus candidate for the Senate top slots and was willing to reelect the outgoing chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in this regard.

He said this while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the 470MW, first unit of 1,410MW Tarbela fourth extension hydropower project.

The prime minister said that the PML-N had always strived for a clean leadership as clean politics was necessary for the progress and prosperity of the country. He also expressed his resolve to confront those senators who had allegedly resorted to unfair means to get themselves elected in the recently concluded Senate elections.

“The PML-N will confront such evils as it did not want to bring a bad name to the country and the politics,” he added.

The premier maintained that those who had used unfair tactics in Senate elections did not deserve to represent the will of the people.

PM Abbasi said that the PML-N had never encouraged such tactics and had once again emerged as the only party whose candidates were elected without spending a single penny. “On oath, PML-N senators-elect can say that they had not lured members of assemblies through such unfair tactics. The party never used abusive language against anyone as it stood for decency and order in the political arena,” he added.