PML-N will win 2018 general elections: PML-N leaders

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz on Friday said that the incumbent federal government of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had taken solid steps for the development of the country and it would win the 2018 general elections due to its performance.

Addressing a PML-N social media convention in Chaklala Scheme-III, he said that PML-N was striving for real democracy in the country, adding that the party had been facing conspiracies against its governments at federal and provincial level.

He said, “We are standing with Nawaz Sharif as he has always played a key role for development of the country and masses.”

A baseless propaganda was being made to defame leadership of PML-N, he said, adding actually such elements were conspiring against the development of the country.

They were afraid of the vision of PML-N leadership which completed mega projects to facilitate the citizens including motorways, roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, parks, metro bus service in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Orange Line Train and a number of other development projects.

Moreover, due to government’s mega power projects, there would be no electricity load-shedding in the future and the government also took bold steps to eliminate terrorism from the country and to restore law and order in Karachi, he added.

He appreciated the role of Chaudhry Tanveer Khan who stood behind Nawaz Sharif particularly in difficult times.

Speaking on the occasion, former deputy speaker Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal said that the social media convention to be organised at Fawara Chowk on March 11 would prove a last nail in the coffin for the forces working against the interests of the country.

Addressing the party workers, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan said that the supporters of PML-N Rawalpindi chapter had played a pivotal role for the restoration of judiciary and democracy.

He said that the people of Pakistan loved Nawaz Sharif and PML-N, the party which had delivered.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, through ‘Dharna’ politics, was working against the interest of the country.

On the occasion, Senator Musadiq Malik said that PML-N fulfilled the promises it made during 2013 elections and had completed a number of power projects to end darkness from the country, adding that projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were initiated during PML-N government which would change the fate of the country and would make it an economic power.

He said that the residents of Rawalpindi would give a warm welcome to Mariyam Nawaz Sharif who would go deliver the message of Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

Barrister Danyal Tanveer, Haji Pervez, Raja Javed Ikhlas, MPA Tehseen Fawad and local leaders also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the projects being completed by the PML-N government.

Union Councils chairmen, MSF, PML-N Lawyers Wing and a large number of party workers also attended the convention.