PML-N has numbers for electing Senate chairman: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had emerged as the largest political party in Senate having enough numbers to elect its chairman.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that except allied political parties of PML-N, some other political parties were supporting its candidate for the chairmanship in Senate. He added that Nawaz Sharif had started many mega developmental projects across the country without any discrimination and some of them were near to completion.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif had announced the name of Raza Rabbani for the chairman of Senate due to his performance and efforts for supremacy of law in the country.

The minister said the former prime minister was the most popular political leader in the country and people would cast their votes in favour of their beloved leader in the general election 2018 just like they did in various by-elections.

Mushahid further said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was diverted from the ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, adding that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari adopted undemocratic attitude and norms these days.

On the other hand, PML-N Senator Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum advised all the political parties to evolve a consensus to elect the best candidate for Senate chairman.

He expressed these views while talking to a private news channel and expressed hope that Senate chairman would work for supremacy of Parliament and further strengthen the democracy. He added that former Nawaz Sharif had asserted that if PPP would nominate Raza Rabbani as a candidate for the chairmanship, then they would support him.

Raza Rabbani was a competent candidate for the chairman who had strengthened democracy and ensured the supremacy of law, he added.

Abdul Qayyum further said that the PML-N had many competent persons including Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bazenjo and others.