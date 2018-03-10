Pakistani national arrested from restricted border area in Rajasthan

A Pakistani national was arrested on Saturday from a restricted border area under Chohtan police station in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, reported Hindustan Times.

The Pakistan national, identified as Damaram Bheel, was caught from his relatives’ house at Mithe Ka Tala village in Chohtan. A resident of Pakistan’s Sindh province, Bheel was brought to Chohtan police station.

Police have not recovered anything suspicious from him.

During the preliminary investigation, it was known that Bheel reached the village late on Friday night to condole a death in the family. Police said that he came to India on a valid visa on March 4, but he was arrested because he did not have the document to enter Chohtan, considered protected.

Under the Foreigners (protected areas) Act, 1958, border villages and the western part of the national highway 15 in Barmer are out of bounds for foreign nationals.

A foreign national is not usually allowed to visit a protected/restricted area until it is established to the satisfaction of the government that there are extraordinary reasons to justify such visit, officials familiar with the matter said.