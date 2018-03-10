Pak Navy test-fires anti-ship missile

—Italian naval chief meets PN officers in the second leg of his visit

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy (PN) on Saturday test-fired a land-based anti-ship missile as part of a training exercise from the coastal region. The missile successfully followed its pre-planned trajectory and accurately engaged its target at sea.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Kaleem Shaukat and senior officers of PN also witnessed the exercise.

While addressing the audience, Admiral Shaukat highlighted the changing security environment in the Indian Ocean and corresponding challenges for Pakistan Navy. He conveyed the confidence of the naval chief on the relentless efforts being put in by the officers and men of Pakistan Navy to defend the sea frontiers of Pakistan.

The vice naval chief said that PN would continue to support regional peace and security initiatives to meet the entire spectrum of challenges in the maritime domain.

Admiral Shaukat also lauded the dedication, resolve and professionalism of the participants of the exercise, especially the crew of missile unit for making the event a complete success.

Meanwhile, Chief of Italian Navy Admiral Valter Girardelli on Saturday visited the Field Commands of Pakistan Navy in Karachi. Admiral Girardelli met officers of PN in the second leg of the visit.

The Italian naval chief held separate meetings with Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Coast Commander Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, and Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Besides holding discussions on the professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, Admiral Girardelli lauded PN’s commitment towards maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in ‘Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan’ and ‘Counter Piracy Task Forces’. Admiral Girardelli also laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Later, the dignitary visited various PN establishments and ships.

On Wednesday (March 7), Admiral Girardelli called on the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing/future naval collaboration were held.

The visit of the Italian navy chief to Pakistan was expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italy.