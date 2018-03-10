Mayor announces to establish new satellite kidney disease centres in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar announced on Saturday that the chain of satellite Kidney Disease Centres would be established in Karachi in future to treat the patients suffering from kidney problems on the pattern of Satellite Cardiac Disease Centres.

He said this while addressing a kidney diseases’ awareness program organised by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Medical and Health Services (MHS) Department on the occasion of World Kidney Day at Nazeer Memorial Kidney Centre.

District Municipal Corporation (Central) Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice-Chairman Shakir Ali, Karachi Medical & Dental College Senior Registrar Dr Asifa, MHS Senior Director Dr Birbal Genani, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Anwer and others were present on the occasion.

Mayor urged the philanthropists to coordinate with Karachi’s administration to make the KMC-run hospitals functional. He said more dialysis machines would be purchased for Nazeer Kidney Centre.

He said conditions of KMC run hospitals were deteriorated but efforts are under way to improve patient-care there within the available funds.

Dr Genani on the occasion said that poor diet, diabetes, tension, high blood pressure and low consumption of water are some major reasons behind the prevalence of kidney diseases.

Dr Asifa said more than 20 million people are suffering from kidneys related diseases in Pakistan and they are rapidly growing in the country due to poor awareness in the masses.

Experts said consuming junk and low quality food, self-medication or excessive use of medicine, low water intake, obesity, diabetes, hypertension and renal stones are a few common causes of kidney diseases. Toxic drugs and fake medicines have their own considerable share in kidney damage.