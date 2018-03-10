Man cuts her wife’s nose over domestic dispute, reports

MUZAFFARGARH: A man reportedly cut his wife’s nose over a domestic dispute in Kot Addu district of Muzaffargarh on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police sources, the man sneaked into the house of his in-laws where the victim was residing. The accused in connivance with other assailants used sharp knives to attack and cut her nose.

The affected woman was taken to the District Headquarter Hospital by the neighbours where her condition is now said to be stable.

The victim, according to the sources, claimed that her husband’s unemployment and his lack of efforts to look for employment opportunities became a point of contention between the both leading toward this act of violence.

Police said a case has been registered at Kot Addu police station and an investigation into the matter is going on.