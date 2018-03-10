ICT chief commissioner directs timely completion of development schemes

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chief Commissioner Aftab Akbar Durrani has directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The officials have also been directed to speed up the pace of development work on these schemes and also take the advice of those experts who have completed such projects successfully.

He gave these directions during his visit to the ICT uplift schemes including construction of a model prison in Sector H -16, construction of accommodation, training, admin block and barracks for the establishment of Rapid Response Force for ICT Police, and the establishment of Islamabad General Hospital in Tarlai.

Earlier, when he arrived at the police line, a contingent of Rapid Response Force presented a guard of honour to the chief commissioner.

Durrani directed that the quality of work on these schemes should be ensured, and the advice and consultancy with those experts, who earlier completed such projects successfully, be kept in view while completing the designs and structure of the buildings.

The chief commissioner also visited Rural Health Center in Tarlai and checked the availability of medicines and delivery of services.

He directed the staff to be more dutiful and responsive to the needs of patients and serve them with devotion. He also visited Veterinary Hospital at Tarlai and issued necessary directions to the staff.

Furthermore, Durrani also visited Safe City Control Center and saw its working and appreciated the performance and working of the centre.

The chief commissioner also visited the site of Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai and directed the officials that advice of those experts be sought for designing and other technical matters who completed such projects successfully.

He said that the rural population will greatly benefit with the completion of these schemes which will not only raise the standard of living but also improve quality of life.