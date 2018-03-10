DPRK media condemns Japanese massacre of Korean sex slaves in WWII

Official media of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday condemned the massacre of Korean sex slaves by Japanese troops in World War II as shown in a recently published video.

A video depicting the massacre of sex slaves by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1944 was recently published, with the 19-second footage filmed in China’s Yunnan Province showing the shooting of 30 Korean women.

The official Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary that this has brought to light once again the barbarity and cruelty of the Japanese imperialists.

“Japan’s right-wing conservative forces including (Prime Minister) Shinzo) Abe and his group are making a far-fetched assertion that there has never been such a thing as the sexual slavery for the Imperial Japanese Army and insulted the victims of the sexual slavery as ‘prostitutes,'” said the commentary.

The recently disclosed video proves that the sexual slavery system created by the Imperial Japanese Army did indeed exist, it said.

The commentary accused the Japanese government of trying “to deny the history of crimes, bring back the past history of aggression and crimes.”