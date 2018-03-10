Damen observes International Women’s Day

LAHORE: Underprivileged women can be empowered by equipping them with skills to earn an honourable and dignified living while being at home. This was stated by the speakers during an event organised by Damen Support Programme to mark the International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Speakers were of the view that women should be brought into the mainstream of economic activities and the government should form favourable policies so that they can utilise their abilities to serve the nation.

While paying a tribute to the late Asma Jahangir, the participants said that the deceased human rights activist’s efforts for women rights were unforgettable.

Damen Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naghma Rashid said that women entrepreneurs should be provided with the same regulatory and institutional framework as their male counterparts. She informed the audience that Damen was established in 1994 at a small scale but now it had expanded its network to eight districts where it was facilitating over 300,000 families by providing micro-credit loans.

Students of the Damen Home School also presented a skit to highlight the rights of women.