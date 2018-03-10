COAS meets troops on eastern border

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the operations area of Panu Aqil division on the eastern border of Pakistan.

The military chief was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation. He appreciated the operational readiness and high morale of the troops.

Earlier, COAS visited Salehpat to witness All Pakistan Mehran Shooting Championship as chief guest. Pakistan Army won the four-day championship.

On the occasion, Bajwa appreciated the interest and high shooting standards of the civilian shooters participating in the event. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, GOC Pannuaqil Division Major General Zafarullah Khan and other civil-military officials were also present.