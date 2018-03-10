Army chief says he will retire on due date

General Bajwa meets, holds Q&A session with senior TV anchors

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday rebuffed about extension in his service, saying that he will retire on a due date.

“I want to leave behind a prosperous and strong Pakistan,” he said here on Friday while talking to senior anchors of different television channels. During his interaction, the army chief shared his views on different issues.

General Bajwa appreciated former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and urged to make the economy of the country strong. He also appreciated Federal Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and said that he (Miftah) was working better.

The army chief cleared that he had played important role in ending the sit-in in the federal capital. He said that every institution including the army would be made accountable. To a question, he also said that the election must held on time.

“We want to see a strong democratic setup in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Army was with law and constitution of the country. He said that the army has no role in ending the provincial government in Balochistan.

Replying a question regarding the army’s budget, General Bajwa said that the police were also availing a budget equal to the army, but the army has to do different works in the same budget. The meeting continued well over three hours during of which a significant portion was given to question & answer session.