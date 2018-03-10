ANP demands solution of public’s problems

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak Saturday said that the KP government should implement the promotion policy police and resolve the problems of revenue employees.

He said this in a public gathering at Tino Lodher of district Buner on Saturday.

Babak said that the provincial government had announced the promotion policy for constable, head constable and ASI, but did not implement it yet.

He said that the employees of revenue department were protesting for their general rights, but the provincial government had rendered a deaf ear to their problems. He added that it was the due obligation of the government to come up with the solution of the problem being faced by the people.

He urged upon the people to come up under the aegis of ANP in general elections 2018 as the party had given a lot of sacrifices for the just cause of the establishment of peace in the province when it was in power.

He said that ANP was the only party of masses and expressed the hope that it would emerge as victorious in the province. He also assured that the party would continue addressing the problems without any discrimination.