Six people, including a woman, were killed and 23 others injured in a car crash in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.
With 32 people aboard, the 10-wheeled truck overturned due to the brake failure on Yaksauk-NaungCho road in Yatsauk township Friday afternoon.
The injured were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Reckless driving was blamed for the accident.
6 killed, 23 injured in truck crash in Myanmar’s eastern state
Six people, including a woman, were killed and 23 others injured in a car crash in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.