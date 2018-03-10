6 killed, 23 injured in truck crash in Myanmar’s eastern state

Six people, including a woman, were killed and 23 others injured in a car crash in Myanmar’s eastern Shan state, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

With 32 people aboard, the 10-wheeled truck overturned due to the brake failure on Yaksauk-NaungCho road in Yatsauk township Friday afternoon.

The injured were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Reckless driving was blamed for the accident.