Women demand empowerment on International Women’s Day

PM Abbasi, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in their messages urge the need for female empowerment and increased role of women in different spheres of life

The International Women’s Day was celebrated in various cities of the country on Thursday and events and rallies were held to mark the day.

The participants at the events highlighted the role of women in social and economic life of the country. The speakers in their speeches called for implementing the legislation protecting rights of the women. Several rallies by various organisations were held in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Women carrying placards and banners shouted slogans and called for women’s empowerment.

The day is celebrated globally on March 8 every year with government and non-government functionaries holding seminars and discussions over the status of women in the Pakistani society. Functions were also arranged in the educational institutions and students made speeches about role of women in society.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Balochistan governor and others in their messages urged the need for female empowerment and increased role of women in different spheres of life.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) jointly marked the International Women’s Day by celebrating the achievements of female students and alumni under the USAID-funded Merit and Need-based Scholarship Programme in Islamabad.

USAID-Pakistan Mission Director (Acting) Helen M Pataki was the guest of honour during the ceremony, whereas HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, VC Dr Samina Qadir and HEC Advisor Human Resource Development Waseem Hashmi Syed were also present along with a large number of faculty members and students. During the day, special programmes were broadcast on television channels to celebrate the achievements of Pakistani women.