PFA seals 3 popular snack factories, discards thousands of low-quality snacks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed three famous snack factories for using expired and rancid oil in the preparation of nimko and biscuits in the provincial metropolis.

A special raiding team under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (ADG) Operations Rafia Haider inspected various food units in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Multan Road Industrial Area and Ghaziabad. During the raid, she was accompanied by deputy director operations (Lahore), food safety officer and other team members.

While speaking to media, Rafia said the factories were immediately shut down following the discovery of unhygienic conditions. She said the snacks were being fried in expired and rancid oil along with unhygienic textile colour.

She further told that the food industry was bound to use food colour only and any other colours were strictly prohibited as per the PFA regulations. ADG operations told that it was compulsory for the industry to maintain a record of the water filtration plant, oil, ghee and other products, but the factories had also failed to produce the records of oil changing and its removal.

A large quantity of substandard and unhygienic food products was also discarded on the spot.

“The PFA is giving focus to fieldwork in a bid to overcome the food-related issues from top to the grassroots level. All available resources and efforts are being made to control the unhygienic issues and adulteration,” said the official while adding that mothers should give a healthy lunchbox to their children for schools and motivate them to avoid junk food.

Earlier, the food safety teams of the food authority also sealed a restaurant for providing poor quality food and over multiple hygiene issues in the Johar Town area. Further, the teams penalised several food business operators with a fine of Rs50,000 over unsatisfactory food quality.

The PFA also discarded a number of substandard food products by taking into custody from different food outlets and issued improvement notices during the operation.