Investigator s made ‘bogus’ cases against me: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that the investigators failed to prove the corruption charges against him and made bogus cases instead.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the accountability court in the proceedings of the Avenfield properties reference against him and his family, the former premier said that all that was being done against him and his party was “part of a grand design”.

He said that the extension of two months, which was granted by the Supreme Court (SC) to the trial court to wrap up the cases against the Sharif family, would be useless as no corruption had been done.

“Despite the passage of six months since the filing of the corruption references, the charges are yet to be proven,” he said.

Slamming National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in veiled reference, Nawaz said that two months were enough to prove corruption charges against anyone if there was evidence.

He said that people who played a role in his disqualification in ‘fake cases’ should be held answerable, adding that lies did not have a base.

He came down hard on Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia and said that that the JIT report did not entail any evidence against him.

The former prime minister said that prosecution witnesses’ testimony went in his favour, adding that forensic expert Robert Hadley’s statement as witness was also in his favour.

PML-N to nominate its own member for Senate chairman:

Nawaz said that his party would nominate its own member for the position of Senate chairman.

He said that the PML-N and its allies had agreed on Raza Rabbani’s candidature for Senate chairmanship but following Zardari’s refusal, PML-N would find someone like Rabbani from its own ranks.

Earlier on Thursday, the accountability heard the Avenfield corruption reference against the former primer who was allowed to leave early as he was feeling unwell. The court asked Captain (r) Safdar to stay back in the courtroom.

Panama Papers JIT head Wajid Zia could not appear on time before the court along with the record. NAB prosecutor told the court that Zia would bring the required record from the SC and that is why he was late.

Complying with the SC’s July 28 ruling in Panama Papers case, the NAB filed three references — Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield — against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (r) Safdar.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against the then-finance minister Ishaq Dar as well. The apex court granted six months to NAB to complete its inquiry and submit the report.

Nawaz’s daughter and son-in-law were named in the London properties reference, i.e. Avenfield reference. Hussain and Hasan Nawaz were accused in all three references. The two had been declared proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court despite repeated summons.