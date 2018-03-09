Disabled man stops CJP’s vehicle, cries for recovery of his sister

A disabled man stopped the car of Chief Justice of Pakistan’s vehicle on Thursday, imploring him to bring to justice the kidnappers of her teen sister.

According to details, Shahbaz, a resident of Khanqah Dogran, came in front of Justice Saqib Nisar’s vehicle on his way to the sessions court asking for justice. However, the convoy continued its journey after Shahbaz was removed by a police official on the scene.

Later, Shahbaz told the media that his sister, 18, was kidnapped from Lahore. He claimed that the authorities had done nothing to recover her and were instead harbouring the assailants. “The chief justice is dispensing justice to everyone but no one is listening to me,” he said.