SHC orders new transfers, positing of district & sessions judges

KARACHI: The Chief Justice and other judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of District & Sessions Judges, with immediate effect, in the public interest.

Munawar Ali Lodhi, waiting for posting, has been posted to Jacobabad against the post lying vacant while Soomro has been transferred from Sukkur to Hyderabad vice Amjad Ali Bohio transferred. Amjad Ali Bohio is transferred from Hyderabad to Sukkur vice Abdul Ghani Soomro transferred. Abdul Naeem Memon is transferred from Thatta to Larkana against the post lying vacant. Jamshed Ali Awan is transferred from Mithi to Dadu against the post lying vacant.

In pursuance of notification dated February 26, 2018, issued by the government of Sindh’s Home Department, the Chief Justice directed Jacobabad District & Sessions Judge Shahkeel Hyder to join his new assignment as Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court –I as Presiding Officer and Larkana District & Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro to join his new assignment as Hyderabad Anti-Corruption (Provincial) Special Judge.