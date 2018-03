BADIN: Veteran politician and a senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former nazim of Badin’s union council, Ismail Rahimoon died on Tuesday night.

During his tenure as a nazim, Ismail served the down-trodden and introduced micro development schemes in the city.

He was buried in Badin and his funeral prayer was attended by former Sindh home minister Dr Zulifiqar Ali Mirza, members of Badin District Council, PPP Badin president, senior journalists, among others.