Badin DC visits measles-affected village

BADIN: Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Shehzad Tahir Thaheem took notice of news published in different newspapers in connection with the measles disease in village Dholo Kolhi taluka Shaheed Fazil Rahu.

He paid a surprise visit to the medical camp in village Dholo Kolhi along with District Health Officer Badin, Assistant Commissioner SF Rahu.

On this occasion, the district health officer of Badin informed the DC about the health condition of the children, saying it was satisfactory. Speaking to media, the DC said that arrangements were made to eliminate and tackle the disease and vaccination in this regard will be continued.

He said two teams of mobile unit, including doctors, would visit the village as well.