Aviation secretary rejects proposal of closing operation for 48 hours for Islamabad Airport shifting

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Secretary M Irfan Elahi rejected the proposal of closing operation at Islamabad airfield for 48 hours for shifting plan of Islamabad Airport and directed the authorities to take measures that would have minimum effect on operation.

The Aviation secretary was chairing a high level meeting regarding shifting of new airport at the premises of newly built Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Shaheen Air, Serene Air, Civil Aviation, Askari Airport Services, Royal Airport Services, Gerry’s Danata, SAPS and Pakistan Customs.

During the meeting, progress of preparedness were discussed with airlines and ground handling agencies .They committed to fulfill all necessary requirements before mid of April positively. Gaps were identified and issues were resolved.

M Irfan Elahi directed the authorities to conduct a meeting with cellular companies for better service coverage and communication.

The Aviation secretary paid visit to PIA Cargo and reviewed physical progress of ASF accommodation. Expressing concern regarding construction of ASF residential buildings, he emphasised that the contractor must show marked improvement in terms of quality and speed of construction. It was further agreed to meet the timeline for providing sufficient and complete accommodation for ASF members.